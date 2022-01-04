A Victoria pharmacy offers influenza vaccines with no appointment. B.C. pharmacies are increasingly delivering COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu shots. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

A Victoria pharmacy offers influenza vaccines with no appointment. B.C. pharmacies are increasingly delivering COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu shots. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

2,542 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, testing at maximum

Hospital cases up to 298, 78 more than New Year’s Eve

B.C. public health teams reported another 2,542 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant kept the province’s testing capacity at its maximum.

New cases have been running at more than 2,000 since Christmas, peaking at more than 4,000 on New Year’s Eve, but the true infection rate can be as high as three or four times that on a given day, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says. That’s especially likely as many people have mild upper respiratory symptoms from the new variant that is now dominant and either don’t or can’t get tested.

Hospital cases, last reported on New Year’s Eve, rose to 298 as of Jan. 4, up by 78 over the past four days. There are 86 patients in intensive care, up from 76 on Dec. 31. There have been four more deaths attributed to COVID-19 over the past four days.

RELATED: B.C. hospital admissions ‘creeping up’ with Omicron

RELATED: Businesses urged to brace for increased absenteeism

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Princeton residents could face a 70% tax increase in 2022, due to flood bills
Next story
Okanagan home to some of B.C.’s top priced real estate

Just Posted

A group of skaters took a photo after a day of playing hockey on Whonnock Lake on Dec. 30. (Clayton Gagnon Facebook/Special to The News)
Subzero temperatures mean shinny on Maple Ridge lake

Leanne Van Dongen shows off her certificates from the 2021 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author wins big in international book contest

Environment Canada said the rapid accumulation of snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. (Screen grab)
Snow Wednesday night could affect morning commute in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue chips roughly 300 Christmas trees