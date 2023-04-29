Lost Valley wildfire sparked on April 29, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service map)

Lost Valley wildfire sparked on April 29, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service map)

27 properties on evacuation alert due to Lost Valley wildfire in South Cariboo

Burning roughly 40 hectares large and deemed out of control

Twenty-seven properties are under an evacuation alert in the South Cariboo, due to the burning Lost Valley wildfire.

The alert impacts residents of Electoral Area “E”, or Bonaparte Plateau and was issued at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 29).

The fire, located south of Lost Valley Road, is an estimated 40 hectares in size and considered out of control.

BC Wildfire Service says ground crews and air support are battling the blaze.

