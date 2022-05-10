29-year-old man sole victim of fatal Maple Ridge crash

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a fatal crash in Maple Ridge Saturday evening, May 7. (The News files)

A 29-year-old man was the lone occupant in a vehicle that crashed in the Whonnock area Saturday night, killing him.

Police responded to the call for help at around 11:30 p.m. on May 7 in the 27500 block of 112 Avenue where they found a black SUV had collided with an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway.

“The force of the collision pushed the parked car into the support beams of a residence resulting in the SUV rolling after impact,” explained Corp. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Klaussner said two off duty fire fighters performed life saving measures on the man until BC Ambulance Services and crews from the Maple Ridge Fire Department arrived – however, the man died on scene.

Integrated Police Dog Services also attended to thoroughly search the area to confirm the man was the lone occupant of the vehicle, she said.

Ridge Meadows Investigational Support Team and the Serious Crimes Unit both attended the scene and contacted the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services to assist with the investigation.

“The investigation is still in the early stages however, drugs, alcohol and speed are all being considered as possible causes for the collision,” said Klaussner.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, who have not already spoken to Police are being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

