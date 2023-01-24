An earthquake struck northeast of Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Raspberry Shake network. (Raspberry Shake Station View/Special to The News)

An earthquake struck northeast of Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Raspberry Shake network. (Raspberry Shake Station View/Special to The News)

3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northeast of Maple Ridge

The mild earthquake occurred on Monday, Jan. 23

An online site that tracks information about earthquakes all over the world has reported that a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just northeast of Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 23.

Volcano Discovery reported that the mild earthquake struck at 11:38 a.m., about 21 kilometres outside of the city at a depth of 90.4 kilometres.

The shaking intensity was described as “very weak”.

It received information about the earthquake from the Raspberry Shake network, which put the centre of the earthquake about halfway up Alouette Lake on the east side.

Raspberry Shake is a seismology company that sells seismographs to consumers around the world. The company states that its mission is to become the largest publicly available streaming seismic network in every country.

On Jan. 19, the company also reported a 1.7 magnitude quake was detected north of Pitt Meadows, according to data on the Raspberry Shake network.

RELATED: Early-morning earthquake jolts Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

ALSO: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

The nearest volcano in the area is reportedly Mount Garibaldi, a dormant volcano north of Garibaldi Lake, at the head of Howe Sound, and is described by Volcano Discovery as Canada’s best-known volcano that is part of the active Cascades Range. It last erupted, according to the earthquake information site, about 8,000 years ago.

Volcano Discovery is based out of Germany and alerts the public about volcanoes and earthquakes happening anywhere in the world, as they happen, offering ongoing updates. The company also conducts geotours and volcano tours around the world.

According to the company, there are 26 volcanoes in the world that are currently erupting.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earthquakemaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 heli-skiers killed in avalanche near Revelstoke

Just Posted

An earthquake struck northeast of Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Raspberry Shake network. (Raspberry Shake Station View/Special to The News)
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northeast of Maple Ridge

Scarlet Forsythe and Van Olsen pick a couple of games from the many available at the Maple Ridge Public Library. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Family Game Nights coming to Maple Ridge Public Library

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society divides the city of Maple Ridge into five quadrants, each of which has its recycling picked up on different days of the week. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Ridge Meadows Recycling Society announces recycling pickup cancellations for 2023

Minimum of two-year waitlists at all Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows community gardens. (The News files)
Community gardens hit with multi-year waitlists in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows