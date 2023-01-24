3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northeast of Maple Ridge

An earthquake struck northeast of Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 23, according to the Raspberry Shake network. (Raspberry Shake Station View/Special to The News)

An online site that tracks information about earthquakes all over the world has reported that a 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just northeast of Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 23.

Volcano Discovery reported that the mild earthquake struck at 11:38 a.m., about 21 kilometres outside of the city at a depth of 90.4 kilometres.

The shaking intensity was described as “very weak”.

It received information about the earthquake from the Raspberry Shake network, which put the centre of the earthquake about halfway up Alouette Lake on the east side.

Raspberry Shake is a seismology company that sells seismographs to consumers around the world. The company states that its mission is to become the largest publicly available streaming seismic network in every country.

On Jan. 19, the company also reported a 1.7 magnitude quake was detected north of Pitt Meadows, according to data on the Raspberry Shake network.

The nearest volcano in the area is reportedly Mount Garibaldi, a dormant volcano north of Garibaldi Lake, at the head of Howe Sound, and is described by Volcano Discovery as Canada’s best-known volcano that is part of the active Cascades Range. It last erupted, according to the earthquake information site, about 8,000 years ago.

Volcano Discovery is based out of Germany and alerts the public about volcanoes and earthquakes happening anywhere in the world, as they happen, offering ongoing updates. The company also conducts geotours and volcano tours around the world.

According to the company, there are 26 volcanoes in the world that are currently erupting.

