Emergency lights flash on top of a police car. Vancouver police officers responded to four people being stabbed March 3 and 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Emergency lights flash on top of a police car. Vancouver police officers responded to four people being stabbed March 3 and 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

3 people injured, 1 killed in series of overnight Vancouver stabbings

Police don’t believe the 4 incidents are connected

Four people were stabbed, one of the fatally, in a series of unrelated incidents throughout Vancouver Friday night and Saturday morning.

The Vancouver Police Departments says its officers were called to two sites in the Downtown Eastside, one in the West End and one in the Killarney neighbourhood in about an 8.5-hour span.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. in a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue. That victim died of his stab wounds and became Vancouver 5th homicide of 2023.

Soon after, officers were notified a 44-year-old man had been stabbed around Gore Street and Dunlevy Avenue. He made it to hospital with serious wounds.

At about 1:30 a.m., a person was assaulted near Davie Village around Harwood and Burrard streets. Police found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The final incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Staff at a shelter near East Hastings and Carrall streets called police to say a man in his 40s had been stabbed.

VPD says it doesn’t believe the four stabbings are connected. It’s arrested a suspect in the last of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

READ ALSO: B.C. logging firm wants to avoid cutting old growth, but province said it must pay

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimestabbingVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley cannabis firm issues retraction after cocaine firestorm
Next story
Maple Ridge council approves new plan for parks, rec, and culture

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge has a new Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan. (City of Maple Ridge)
Maple Ridge council approves new plan for parks, rec, and culture

Prices in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows appear to have dropped farther than other cities in the Lower Mainland. (The News files)
Property prices dropping farther in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 5

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Pop-up banner image