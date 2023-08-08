Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

3 people rescued from balconies in ‘suspicious’ Port Moody townhouse fire

Multiple pets rescued, says Port Moody Fire Rescue

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious.

Port Moody Fire Rescue was called to the Heritage Mountain townhouse complex just before 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 7), a release from Port Moody Police said.

Firefighters tackled the blaze quickly, rescuing three people from balconies when they arrived on scene. Three people were injured and transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Port Moody Fire Rescue said multiple pets were rescued, and an off-duty Surrey firefighter also helped.

Const. Sam Zacharias said detectives were investigating the fire as “initial information suggests this fire may be suspicious in nature.”

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

Three people were rescued from balconies during a fire at a Port Moody townhouse complex that police are calling suspicious. (Twitter/Port Moody Fire Rescue)

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Staff working behind the scenes of Canada’s fire fight essential to battle
Next story
B.C.’s low-income renters thought they’d get free AC units, but face hurdles

Just Posted

Otto Csaszar was found deceased near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border on Monday, Aug. 7. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Missing Maple Ridge man found dead on Monday night

Roundabouts will be replaced with light-controlled intersections along Airport Way at Harris Road and Bonson Road. (Elizabeth Tyers/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows replacing busy roundabouts with light-controlled intersections

A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)
Tickets on sale for Summer Cash Splash – helping people in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A free refugee housing information session will be taking place in Maple Ridge on Aug. 21. (Special to The News)
Free event answers questions about refugee housing in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows