photo submitted

3 prisoners on the lam after escaping Alberta prison

Four prisoners escape from the Red Deer Remand Centre, one is caught

Red Deer City RCMP with the assistance of the Red Deer Police Dog Service are currently investigating the escape of four prisoners from the Red Deer Remand Centre. Police were alerted to the incident at about 12:15 a.m. this morning. One subject has been located and taken into custody and three others are still at large.

“We did set up containment last night and it was unsuccessful,” said Cpl. Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP.

No information has yet been provided on how the inmates escaped, but Kay said, “I can tell you that they broke a window and got out.”

The Red Deer GIS will continue the investigation, making sure follow-up is done including neighbourhood inquiries, talking to the community and finding out what they can.

RCMP wish to advise the public not to approach the individuals and to call 911 or call Red Deer City RCMP at 403-343-5575 if you see or you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees.

The escapees are:

• Quinn Russel Peterson, 26;

• Dallas Albert Rain, 26; and

• Douglas Brian Power, 52.

“Dallas Rain may be returning back to the O’Chiese reserve so we’re going to follow up for example and work with all jurisdictions around Central Alberta to see if we can locate the missing three,” she said.

Two of the three escapees have violent histories but they are not of public risk.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes, you are asked to call the Red Deer City RCMP 403-343-5575 or call your local police.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji
Next story
UPDATE: Hindu organization asks B.C. company to pull ‘offensive’ jacket

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council considers pay hikes of more than 20 per cent

Would cover salary lost to new tax laws: Gill

B.C. youth agency closes after staff gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Agrima Botanicals in Pitt Meadows signs medical marijuana agreement with Aurora Cannabis

The Agrima facility in Pitt Meadows will supply Aurora with dried cannabis flower and trim.

Letter: Monopolies under government control are good

To privatize car insurance would only see much higher premiums.

UPDATE: Langley Hwy. 1 overpass hit twice in less than 24 hours

Semis fail to clear Glover Road crossing Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

Country music community plans dual flood relief fundraisers

Langley’s Gabby’s Country Cabaret will be one of two sites for a charity concert on Thursday, June 21.

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Young netminder joins Giants roster

Goalie Drew Sim, 15, is only expected to play a few games next season with the Langley-based G-Men.

EDITORIAL: SafePoint injection site is saving lives

Despite your personal take on Surrey’s controversial site, it’s hard to argue with results

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

Most Read