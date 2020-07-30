Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue a three-year-old boy from a large tree in the Murrayville neighbourhood of Langley Thursday evening. (Dwayne Weidendorf/Black Press Media)

3-year-old Lower Mainland boy rescued from top of tree

Langley firefighters use ladder truck to pull a toddler out of a Murrayville tree Thursday evening

  • Jul. 30, 2020 9:00 p.m.
  • News

Township of Langley firefighters came to the aid of a toddler trapped in a 100-foot tree in Murrayville this evening.

At about 7:35 p.m., Thursday, Langley Township firefighters arrived in scene on 222nd Street just south of 48th Avenue to find a small child stuck in a tall tree after climbing up and being unable to get down.

Witnesses explained how a three-year-old had to be rescued from tree, with the use of a fire department ladder truck.

• More to come

.

UNRELATED NEWS: Langley Mounties, ERT, find 7-year-old at centre of alleged abduction

firefightersLangleyrescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue a three-year-old boy from a large tree in the Murrayville neighbourhood of Langley Thursday evening. (Dwayne Weidendorf/Black Press Media)

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue a three-year-old boy from a large tree in the Murrayville neighbourhood of Langley Thursday evening. (Dwayne Weidendorf/Black Press Media)

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue a three-year-old boy from a large tree in the Murrayville neighbourhood of Langley Thursday evening. (Dwayne Weidendorf/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Baptist Church sprucing up its exterior

The house of worship, built in the 1980s, is in need of an update

Council approves more than $13 million for Albion Community Centre

Work on new Maple Ridge facility to begin in August

VIDEO: Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injury after collision in Pitt Meadows

Streets were closed at Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris and Hale Roads

Sunny in Ridge Meadows Thursday, risk of thunderstorm Friday

Temperatures will reach a high of 31 C Thursday

LETTER: Shame on Maple Ridge for having antiquated pit toilets in public park

A local woman was shocked, given the global pandemic, at how unsanitary the facilities seem

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

3-year-old Lower Mainland boy rescued from top of tree

Langley firefighters use ladder truck to pull a toddler out of a Murrayville tree Thursday evening

Non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii shut down amid COVID outbreak

Province will enforce travel restrictions from islands and mainland

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

Most Read