3-year-old Lower Mainland boy rescued from top of tree

Langley firefighters use ladder truck to pull a toddler out of a Murrayville tree Thursday evening

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue a three-year-old boy from a large tree in the Murrayville neighbourhood of Langley Thursday evening. (Dwayne Weidendorf/Black Press Media)

Township of Langley firefighters came to the aid of a toddler trapped in a 100-foot tree in Murrayville this evening.

At about 7:35 p.m., Thursday, Langley Township firefighters arrived in scene on 222nd Street just south of 48th Avenue to find a small child stuck in a tall tree after climbing up and being unable to get down.

Witnesses explained how a three-year-old had to be rescued from tree, with the use of a fire department ladder truck.

