31-year-old, found dead in Pitt Meadows, had been due in court

Homeless man’s death is being investigated as a homicide

A man found dead in Pitt Meadows on Monday morning was due in court to face criminal charges that same day.

Randy Semotiuk, whose death is being investigated as a murder, was set to appear in the Port Coquitlam Provincial Court to face a charge of uttering threats from an incident on Jan. 8 in Maple Ridge. He was also charged with a breach of undertaking. When he did not appear, a warrant for his arrest was issued, but on April 20 the charges were abated by Crown counsel.

Semotiuk’s body was found at approximately noon on April 17. He was discovered in a wooded area west of Golden Ears Bridge, near the south entrance to the Meadowtown Shopping Centre.

READ ALSO: Person found dead was a Maple Ridge homeless man

He was described by police as being homeless, and 31 years of age.

Based on injuries, police consider his death to be suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken over the investigation.

Court files show Semotiuk had been found guilty on numerous other charges in past, including another charge of uttering threats in 2018, mischief, assault, resisting or obstructing a police officer, theft under $5,000 in 2019, impaired driving in 2020, and charges of breach of probation, and failure to appear in court.

IHIT has not yet commented on whether Semotiuk’s criminality, or his scheduled appearance in court that week, was related to his death.

Police ask that anyone with information relating to this case contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Chilliwack killer on long-term supervision order wanted on Canadawide warrant

