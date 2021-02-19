Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)

$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

There is $31 million of federal funding up for grabs to help transform local public spaces across the province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19.

Project proposals are limitless, but can include pop-up bike paths, community gardens, art installations or Wi-Fi hot spots.

The minimum funding amount for projects is $5,000 and the maximum is $250,000 for each project.

“As the heart of this funding is belonging and inclusion for all, the funding has the potential to make a significant and positive difference in our communities. The three streams are transforming public spaces in response to COVID-19, mobility and digital solutions,” explained Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares Community Foundation.

The SurreyCares Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen will serve as co-leads for the BC Southern Hub, which includes regions in the Lower Mainland, Interior, and Kootenays.

The hub will be responsible for reviewing applications for projects between $5,000 and $100,000.

Find the applicant guide, application form and evaluation criteria at www.surreycares.org/chci.

READ MORE: COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

“COVID-19 is a threat to everyone. However, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on certain communities, including historically marginalized communities who were already experiencing vulnerability and marginalization,” the program guide said.

“Public spaces are invaluable to communities who do not have access to green space, space for physical activity and play, art and other activities within their own homes and private spaces.”

Organizations can apply until 5 p.m on March 9. A second application period for funding will take place starting in May 2021.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers
Next story
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows city council members wear pink shirts to promote a message of anti-bullying. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows politicians sport pink shirts to spread anti-bullying message

City of Maple Ridge encourages city hall employees to wear pink on Feb. 24

Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)
Winter weather doesn’t discourage park users

Metro park use doubles in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The family home was boarded up, and some damage can be seen along the roof line. Damage inside is extensive. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Son, 8, got Maple Ridge family ready for fire emergency

Family of five got out alive, and dad credits his youngest

Students at Meadowridge School in a prerecorded Lunar New Year dragon and lion dance for a celebration on Feb. 19. (Special to The News)
Celebrating the Year of the Ox in Maple Ridge

A scaled-down dragon and lion parade will still take place for primary students

Artists conception of new development on Baynes Road in Pitt Meadows.
New subdivision would use farmland in Pitt Meadows

City council supports application to remove nine hectares from agricultural land reserve

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump claims election fraud in interview, is unchallenged

“The election was stolen,” he told OANN’s White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Most Read