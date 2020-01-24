4.0 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

Earthquakes Canada is reporting a 4.0 magnitude earthquake has hit near the Ucluelet area at approximately 1:35 p.m.

People in Port Alberni felt the earth move and others from Nanaimo up to Comox are also reporting that they felt it as well.

At this time, no tsunami is expected on the west coast.

READ: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

This is the second earthquake to hit the west coast today; Agassiz and Harrison residents felt a 1.6 magnitude at 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 that was three kilometres east-northeast of Agassiz.

READ: Rude awakening: 1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep

More to come…

