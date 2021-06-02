Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

An armed bank robbery was thwarted on Wednesday morning (June 2) in Abbotsford when four customers tackled the suspect to the ground.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident began at around 11:30 a.m. at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way. A suspect walked into the bank carrying a shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the ground.

Bird said the suspect, who identifies as female, threw bags onto the counter and demanded money.

She said a customer then confronted the robber and was soon joined by three others, who all tackled the person to the ground.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford Police seek bank robber who had gun

Plainclothes officers quickly arrived on scene and made an arrest within four minutes of the initial call to police, Bird said.

She said the gun being carried was a real shotgun, and she described the incident as “dynamic and dangerous.” No one was injured, and Bird said Abbotsford Police Victim Services are on scene to support and assist bank customers and staff.

The 46-year-old suspect remains in police custody facing numerous charges, including robbery and weapons offences. Police are continuing to investigate.

Bird said police are thankful for the community’s support and “amazed at the willingness of those customers whose first thought was to protect others in the bank.”

“As grateful as we are for this outcome, we remind the public to be aware of how volatile and dangerous these situations can be, especially with armed suspects,” she added.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford Police looking to identify gas station bandit


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberycrimePolice

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

Just Posted

The last day for Thrifty Foods at Haney Place Mall was Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
No replacement for Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall yet

Grocer closed store in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday

Police are looking for this man in relation to an alleged assault in February. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Police release photos of alleged assault suspect

Incident took place in Maple Ridge in February

A COVID-style two week version of Country Fest, from July 17-29, is still in the works. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest still welcoming 4-H clubs from across B.C.

Organizers hope provincial travel restrictions are lifted on time

Lisa Anderson with Sho Sho, an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred. (Special to The News)
Rage over racist post wrongfully puts Maple Ridge horse boarders in the crosshairs

Remarks by Vancouver Island woman incorrectly being associated with local business of a similar name

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on Wednesday morning (June 2) at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.
4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

Suspect had shotgun and ordered everyone to lie on the floor

215 orange ribbons are tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children who lost their lives and were buried at the former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner photo)
Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

‘Prayers to have those little souls brought home’

Most Read