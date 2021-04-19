(New Westminster Police)

4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

Four youth have been arrested after a 30-person brawl broke out in New Westminster earlier this month, which left one victim with serious injuries.

New Westminster police responded to reports of the large fight around 8 p.m. on April 10. There, police found four armed suspects who attempted to flee on public transit.

Meanwhile, the other youth who was injured was taken to a local hospital soon after.

“We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed this assault or knows anything about the circumstances around this assault to contact us,” stated Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

“Witness accounts, as well as video or any social media posts connected to this event are of interest to investigators.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Major Crimes Unit with New Westminster Police.

Most Read