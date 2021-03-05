450 BC Hydro customers without power in Maple Ridge

Cause of the outage is not known

BC Hydro is reporting a power outage is just north of the Lougheed Highway, between 203rd Street and Laity Street, and Dewdney Trunk Road and Powell Avenue. (BC Hydro)

About 450 BC Hydro customers are without power in Maple Ridge as crews investigate the cause.

The impacted area is just north of the Lougheed Highway, between 203rd Street and Laity Street, and Dewdney Trunk Road and Powell Avenue.

The outage occurred just before noon on Friday. A crew has been assigned, but is not yet on scene, according to BC Hydro.

A crew will be heading to an outage affecting 450 customers in the #MapleRidge area. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/GpNxKokkOZ pic.twitter.com/vki6Jez0Zw — BC Hydro (@bchydro) March 5, 2021

