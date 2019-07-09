Super 8 Motel in Winnipeg. (Google Maps)

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Winnipeg emergency officials say 46 people have been taken to hospital due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a hotel.

John Lane, chief of Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, says 15 of those people are in critical condition and five are considered to be in unstable condition.

ALSO READ: Carbon monoxide poisonings in B.C. prompt warning about detectors

He says emergency crews were called after an automatic carbon monoxide alarm went off at a Super 8 on Portage Avenue.

Lane says 52 people, including staff, and a dog were evacuated from the hotel.

Officials say those taken to hospital include two children, who are listed as stable, as well as seniors.

Steve Brglez, acting platoon chief, says it’s not expected any of the patients will die from the gas exposure.

“We don’t expect any fatalities from this,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“Several of the (hospital) transports were precautionary just to ensure that everybody gets checked out and gets continued readings over the next two to three hours for the levels of CO in their blood.”

Manitoba Hydro says it has shut off gas to the building and is beginning a ventilation process.

The Canadian Press

