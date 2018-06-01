5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Now that the U.S. tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and European Union steel and aluminum is in full effect, economists say its only a matter of time until consumers start to see the impact.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the tariffs Wednesday.

From pop cans, to the steel used for development and construction projects, the trickling in of increased costs will be seen through inflation.

Meanwhile, Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports in response tothe American decision to make good on its threat of similar tariffs against Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

The tariffs, which apply to a long list of U.S. products that includes everything from flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens, will go into effect July 1, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference Thursday.

“This is $16.6 billion of retaliation,” Freeland said.

Here are some of the items on that list:

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Lynn Papp award winner has spirit of generosity

Mackenzie Kyle volunteers throughout community.

Sky-high insurance premium hits Pitt Meadows farmer

Facing ICBC bill of $40,000 to ensure 16-year-old Dodge Caravan

Ridge Meadows cops’ bikes stolen in break and enter last month

Cycles were used for fundraising event

Fraser River flood watch threat over in Maple Ridge

Water readings down at Mission gauge

Tyler O’Neill living the dream

The latest Maple Ridge professional athlete

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

5 to start your day

Richmond man charged in concerning captive case, nearly $50,000 raised for Mission toddler and more

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Most Read