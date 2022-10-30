Five people were stabbed in two separate incidents Saturday night (Oct. 29), according to the Vancouver Police Department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

Five people were stabbed in two separate incidents Saturday night (Oct. 29), according to the Vancouver Police Department. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

5 people sent to hospital from overnight Vancouver stabbings

Incidents occurred in less than an hour, police say

Vancouver police responded to five stabbing victims within one hour as people headed downtown to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

Officers were called to the first incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a bar near Oak Street and West Broadway. The Vancouver Police Department says three men were seriously injured after a fight broke out between two groups there. All three are White Rock residents in their 20s who were celebrating a friend’s birthday, according to police.

One of them men has been released from hospital, but the other two remain there as of Sunday afternoon, VPD says. The stabbing suspects fled the scene.

VPD says less than an hour later officers came across a large fight between two groups of people on Granville Street. Two men in their 20s were hospitalized with stab wounds to their faces, hands and torsos. VPD says the suspects have not been identified.

The department is reminding anyone who sees a violent incident occurring to report it immediately.

READ ALSO: Fatal crash Sunday morning shuts down Lower Mainland thoroughfare

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HalloweenstabbingVancouverVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chrystia Freeland, Melanie Joly among signatories to letter on Iranian women’s rights
Next story
Fatal crash shuts down Dewdney Trunk Road

Just Posted

Latimer Heights has built hundreds of units of housing in recent years in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Painful Truth: Are we getting close to building enough housing?

Pitt Polder can prove very colourful, especially during harvest season. Gene Cordoni capture a picture of farmers bringing in a crop of cranberries. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Colourful harvest time in the Polder

A fatal crash has Dewdney Trunk Road closed between 224th and 225th Street on Sunday morning (Oct. 30, 2022) (Special to The News)
Fatal crash shuts down Dewdney Trunk Road

Drew Kask scored 40 points in 13 regular season games with the Langley Junior Thunder before being drafted first overall by the Black Fish in the ALL West Division 2022 draft. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge lacrosse player selected as first overall pick in 2022 draft