A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for the Lower Mainland. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

Snowfall warning: 5-10 cm expected in Lower Mainland

The snowfall will start Tuesday and carry on into the evening, before tapering off Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning across the Lower Mainland, calling for five to 10 centimetres of over the next day.

The weather agency said Tuesday a frontal system will be spreading around the mainland region of the south coast.

In some areas, snow may become mixed with rain Tuesday afternoon before changing back to snow in the evening.

WATCH: Skier pulled through snowy street by SUV

READ MORE: Bad weather halts search for missing B.C. snowshoer until at least Wednesday

Fraser Valley is forecast to be hardest hit.

The snow will taper off early Wednesday morning.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’
Next story
‘MeToo’ painted on statue of WWII sailor kissing nurse

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mom’s keepsakes missing at difficult time

Two bracelets lost at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

Most Read