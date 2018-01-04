(Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

1. Fog likely cause of Coquitlam crash that sent woman to hospital

RCMP say that although the investigation is ongoing, “early indications are that it’s driver error and that the fog may have played a role.” See more >

2. Thick fog blankets Metro Vancouver

A fog advisory was issued for Metro Vancouver early Thursday morning. See more >

3. Possible shooting in Cloverdale

Police are investigating near 64 Avenue and 176 Street in Cloverdale this morning. See more >

4. Langley shelter still turning away homeless on cold nights

During the snowy weather and icy rain in late December, the issues have continued and seven people were turned away on one night, according to Tiffany Sawatzky, the residential services manager at the Gateway of Hope. See more >

5. Cop killed in Abbotsford honoured by police in England

Cont. John Davidson, the Abbotsford cop shot to death in November, was honoured by his former police department in England last week. See more >

Daughter’s Christmas present recovered from stolen car in Maple Ridge

Electric cello was addressed to a recipient in Mission.

Maple Ridge’s mountain road remains closed

Some want the Golden Ears Provincial Park to stay open year round

Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

Staff changes at Maple Ridge city hall

Director of recreation retiring

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

