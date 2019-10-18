$50,000 reward for ‘extremely violent’ South Surrey murder suspect renewed

Offer for information on Brandon Teixeira to remain in effect through April, 2020

This coming Wednesday (Oct. 23) will mark two years to the day since reports of gunfire led police to a fatally wounded man at a home on Crescent Road in South Surrey – and, two years since the hunt for a killer began.

This month, as part of continued efforts to locate the man suspected of pulling the trigger, a reward that was first announced in April was renewed.

The $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Brandon Nathan Teixeira – charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra – is offered again by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program, and will now remain on the table until April 3, 2020.

The Bolo Program is a non-profit organization that uses social media, advertisements and poster campaigns to boost public awareness about Canada’s most wanted.

In April’s reward announcement – which followed a $5,000 reward offered by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in September 2018 – Supt. Donna Richardson had a message for Teixeira: “There is nowhere to go and we will find you sooner or later.

“Do the right thing, contact your lawyer and turn yourself in.”

On Friday, an IHIT spokesperson told Peace Arch News in an emailed statement that the homicide investigation team has received a significant number of tips, “but nothing that has led us to Teixeira’s current whereabouts.

“We believe he could be anywhere and so we’ve cast a wide net by alerting our law enforcement partners within and outside of Canada. And yes, the $55K reward is still active.”

In a tweet this month thanking the Bolo Program and Crime Stoppers, IHIT emphasizes the case remains a priority.

“The search for Brandon Teixeira continues and will not end until he is found,” the tweet states.

Police announced a first-degree murder charge against Teixeira in September 2018, in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting. It occurred around 2 a.m. near Crescent Road and 36A Avenue. A woman who reported being shot on the same morning is believed to have been with 28-year-old Khabra at the time he was targeted.

Police also confirmed an attempted arrest in the case in September of last year, in the 2700-block of Country Woods Drive in South Surrey.

Homicide investigators have previously described Teixeira as “extremely violent” and a “significant” risk to public safety.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and weighing 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach, but to call 911 immediately.


Supt. Donna Richardson in April announces a $55,000 reward (including $5,000 offered by IHIT in September 2018) for information leading to the arrest of South Surrey murder suspect Brandon Nathan Teixeira. (File photo)

Brandon Teixeira is wanted Canada-wide for murder, in connection with an October 2017 shooting in South Surrey.

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for murder, in connection with a double-shooting two years ago in South Surrey.

