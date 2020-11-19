538 new infections, 1 death recorded as B.C. struggles with 50+ COVID outbreaks

News comes as B.C. rolls out mandatory mask policy in public indoor spaces

There have been 538 new COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., as well as a further death.

On Thursday (Nov. 19), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced a plethora of new measures to combat the rising number of new infections – the most notable being a health order for mandatory mask wearing for those in public indoor spaces and restrictions on social gatherings outside of immediate households.

Broken down by region, the new cases include: 178 in Vancouver Coastal, 309 in Fraser Health, 12 in Vancouver Island, 28 in Interior Health and 11 in Northern Health.

During a news conference, Henry said that there are 6,929 active confirmed cases across B.C. Of those, 217 are in hospital, 59 of whom are in critical care.

The new measures come as B.C. is on track to seeing 1,000 new cases each day, according to lates epidimiological data.

“Right now, I have concerns that we have transmission happening even if it is supposedly with the appropriate measures in place,” Henry told reporters.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re all a little tired of this and people perhaps got a little complacent in some areas. Now we’re seeing that we need to pay attention in aspects of the business.”

Henry and Dix issued pleas to British Columbians, calling on them to avoid non-essential travel.

More to come.

