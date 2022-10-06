The B.C. government says 54 family doctors have signed on since it announces a new incentive program in June 2022. (Credit: Pixabay)

The B.C. government says 54 family doctors have signed on since it announces a new incentive program in June 2022. (Credit: Pixabay)

54 new family doctors sign on with B.C.’s incentive package

Offer received criticism back in June for failing to cover true costs of being a doctor

The province says a signing incentive package that received some criticism when it was introduced in June has since convinced 54 new family doctors to come on board.

The package offers new medical graduates a starting salary of $295,457 (normally obtained in year two), a signing bonus of $25,000 and and a five-year loan forgiveness program for up to $130,000. It also promises signees a $75,000 payment to go toward overhead costs for the clinic they become employed by.

This final perk wasn’t included in the initial deal presented to resident doctors back in June, when a number of them spoke out publicly against the province’s offer.

At the time, University of British Columbia residents Sabrina Trigo and Edward Fang told Black Press Media that the contracts didn’t include benefits, pension plans or practice insurance reimbursement, which Trigo estimated at $10,000 to $35,000, or overhead costs estimated at between 25 to 40 per cent of income. They said while the deal may sound good to someone outside the profession, it doesn’t come close to covering the financial and mental toll the job takes within the current health-care worker shortage.

Following the backlash, Doctors of BC said the province was reconsidering its original proposal. The $75,000 overhead cost payment has been added since then.

On top of the 54 doctors who have officially signed, the province says it’s in discussions with another 60 prospective signees and that a total of 140 new family physicians have expressed interest since June.

READ ALSO: B.C. reconsidering signing incentives for new family doctors following push back

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcare

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Horgan cites ‘multi-faceted’ crime approach amid debate about arrests
Next story
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting

Just Posted

Sunny and dry weather leads to record-setting temperatures in Pitt Meadows from Oct. 1-3. (File photo)
October begins by setting multi-day temperature records in Pitt Meadows

The number of real estate sales have cooled from the frenetic pace of six months ago. (Neil Corbett/The News)
House sales down 46 per cent in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Voters will going to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 15. (SD42/Special to The News)
Voters will go to the polls in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to choose school board trustees

Volunteers with Bouquets for Baba give out flowers to those in hospice, seniors in long-term care, or those in palliative care, to put smiles on their faces. (Bouquets for Baba Facebook/Special to The News)
1,000 floral bouquets needed to put smiles on faces of Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents

Pop-up banner image