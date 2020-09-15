People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

A poll released Tuesday (Sept. 15) suggests that more than half of Canadian have relaxed COVID-19 related safety measures over the past month.

The poll, which was conducted from Sept. 11 to 13 by Leger with a sample of 1,539 Canadians, looked at five different public safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pollsters found that 37 per cent of people relaxed on proper social distancing with others, 33 per cent on always wearing a mask outside the home, 31 per cent on not gathering in large groups, 30 per cent on always wearing a mask in indoor places such as grocery stores and public transit and 30 per cent on frequent handwashing.

In total, 57 per cent of those surveyed said they relaxed public safety measures, compared to 43 per cent who did not.

Poll results suggest that British Columbians have relaxed the least at 49 per cent while Manitoba and Saskatchewan relaxed the most at 66 per cent.

Broken down by ages, millennial aged 18 to 34 relaxed the most at 74 per cent while those aged 55 and up relaxed the least at 44 per cent.

Urban dwellers relaxed more than their suburban and rural counterparts at 61 per cent, compared to 56 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

The survey also asked about the likelihood of going into lockdown, with similar stay-at-home measures and business closures as were seen in March and April. The poll suggested that 20 per cent thought that was very likely and 45 per cent thought it was somewhat likely.

Pollsters also measured results to the same questions from south of the border. Of the 1,001 Americans surveyed, 61 per cent said they had relaxed COVID-19 safety measures, while only 48 per cent thought they would go back into lockdown.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Major crime unit investigating fire that destroyed old pier in New Westminster

Just Posted

On Cooking: Chef Dez adds zest to dishes with citrus peel

Sweet and savoury dishes can benefit from the addition of zest

Thanksgiving food drive the first this year for Maple Ridge food bank

The Friends In Need Food Bank is concerned about donations after summer food drives cancelled

City of Maple Ridge’s fall brush chipping program coming soon

The program will be administered by Ridge Meadows Recycling Society

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 13

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Maple Ridge indoor pools to reopen for fall season

Swimmers can take advantage of the leisure centre pools starting Sept. 28

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

UPDATE: Major crime unit investigating fire that destroyed old pier in New Westminster

Firefighters from New West and Vancouver are still battling a blaze along the Fraser River

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Kootenay man fined $7,000 for BC Wildlife Act violations

The man plead guilty to charges at Terrace Provincial Court

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

VIDEO: Large-scale clean up of rail crash near Hope continues

At least 20 rail cars carrying potash derailed near Hope Monday morning

This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

B.C.’s forest minister announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

Most Read