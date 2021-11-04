6 people facing 27 total charges following Brothers Keepers gang investigation

Charges have been laid against six people related to 27 criminal and drug offences

Three Surrey residents are among six people accused of committing crimes following a three-year-long investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. into a “prominent and violent gang.”

The investigation team, dubbed the “Brothers Keepers Task Force” resulted in seven search warrants being executed resulting in the seizure of $50,000 in cash, over 11 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-calibre pistol, and lab equipment and precursor chemicals used to produce and process synthetic drugs.

Charges have been laid against six people related to 27 criminal and drug offences.

Dylan Robert Ferris, 22, of Surrey is charged with possessing a restricted firearm without an authorization or license, two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization, conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.

He has been arrested and remains in custody.

Moshmem Khanun Khan, 45, of Surrey is charged with trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization, conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was arrested and released from custody

Jannat Bibi Nadeem, 21, of Surrey is charged with being one of a group of individuals constituting a criminal organization that knowingly instructed, directly or indirectly any person to commit trafficking in a controlled substance as well as trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization, conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

“CFSEU-BC has not been able to locate Nadeem and a warrant has been issued for her arrest,” Sergeant Brenda Winpenny said Thursday.

Meantime, Tanisha Bhatti, 25, of Vancouver is charged with conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance, has been arrested and remains in custody.

Amandeep Singh Kang, 29, of Vancouver is charged with being one of a group of individuals constituting a criminal organization that knowingly instructed, directly or indirectly any person to commit trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization, conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Kang has been arrested and remains in custody

Police are still looking for Andrew Miguel Best, 21, from Vancouver Island and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Best is charged with trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization, conspiring to traffic in a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Superintendent Duncan Pound, CFSEU-BC’s Operations Officer, said the investigation has “unveiled the anatomy of the Brothers Keepers. It has also allowed us, and our partners, to focus on strategic disruption and enforcement efforts, so they have the greatest chance of impact.”

Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, CFSEU-BC’s Chief Officer, said law enforcement “will suppress, disrupt, and take long term enforcement action against groups like the Brothers Keepers who show such wanton disregard for the well-being of British Columbians.”



