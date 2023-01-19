The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

The house where a serious assault with an edged weapon took place on April 25, 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

6 years later, pair charged in vicious machete attack in posh suburban Victoria home

Kaspar Handspiker arrested in connection to incident that left woman with life-altering injuries

Two men face charges related to a vicious robbery and assault at an Oak Bay home nearly six years ago.

On the morning of April 25, 2017, Nermeen Alireza, was alone inside her family home when an unknown man attacked her with a machete. She suffered significant life-altering injuries to one arm and hand.

On Jan. 15, Kaspar Handspiker, 30 was arrested near Maple Ridge and faces charges of aggravated assault, and break and enter and robbery, Saanich police said in a statement released Jan. 19.

Christopher Standell, 52, faces one count of accessory after the fact to break and enter and commit robbery.

More to come…

RELATED: Second crime scene linked to violent 2017 Oak Bay attack

READ ALSO: Two charged in home invasion attempt

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter @van_reeuwyk and like Oak Bay News on Facebook.

Breaking Newsoak bayoak bay police

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nelson police officer posthumously promoted to detective

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge legion will be holding its annual Robbie Burns Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Blackpress file)
Maple Ridge legion hosts Robbie Burns Supper on Wednesday

Melody Johnson plays American writer Shirley Jackson in Letters, Leftovers And The Lottery: The Writing of Shirley Jackson. And Allen Cole is on piano for the performance. (Screen grab)
Haunting works of American writer coming to the stage in Maple Ridge

Hunter Vanderwal (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows players win silver in California lacrosse tourney

Ariel Barnes will be performing in Deutsche Romantik. (Anna Reszniak/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge arts centre journeys around the world with new chamber music series