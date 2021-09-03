60-year-old Maple Ridge resident arrested for break and enter

A 60-year-old Maple Ridge resident has been arrested and charged for several break and enters in a building complex.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a suspect after several seniors were targets in a series of residential burglaries. The police first found out about these break and enters on July 8 this year, at a building complex in the 20500 area of 118th Ave. According to the police, the suspect, a 60-year-old Joane (Joanne) Bursey, gained access to residences during the early morning hours using the guise of picking up bottles on decks and patios however, while doing this, was also checking the doors and windows of residences for unlocked access points.

Frontline officers responded to the numerous reports of break and enters and requested the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) attend who subsequently successfully identified a suspect. On Aug. 23, the Uniformed Community Response Unit recognized the suspect and arrested her while they were on their regular patrol, said Constable Julie Klaussner.

“The file was successful for two reasons, one, the fact that our citizens understood the importance of reporting these crimes and two, the collaboration between our Frontline Police, FIS, UCRU and the Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) which highlights how all our units work together as a team to identify criminals and enact arrests ultimately making our community safer,” she said.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Bursey was formally charged on five counts of break and enter in the B.C. Provincial Court and she will be remanded in custody until her court appearance on Sept. 9.

