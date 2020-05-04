President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos joins fellow ministers and Government of Canada officials as they hold a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Federal officials said more than nine million Canadians have received either the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) or the wage subsidy as of Sunday (May 3).

The announcement was made by Treasury Board president Jean-Yves Duclos on Monday during a press conference by federal minister and health officials.

Duclos said 7.3 million Canadians have received the CERB benefit while 1.7 million workers have received money from the wage subsidy after 96,000 businesses applied.

Applications for the CERB opened April 6, although coronavirus-related EI claims made in March were converted into the emergency response benefits. Wage subsidy applications opened on April 27.

Duclos said 518,000 small businesses have been approved for interest-free loans of up to $40,000 through the Canada Emergency Business Account.

