Police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

7 wounded in Philadelphia after gunman fires into crowd outside bar

4 of the 7 people wounded are critically injured, police say

A man fired a handgun into a crowd of people outside a Philadelphia bar, injuring seven people, four of them critically, police said. The suspect was being sought Saturday.

The shooting Friday evening followed an altercation inside the Golf & Social sports bar, television news stations reported. Surveillance video showed the gunman firing into the crowd gathered on the side of busy Delaware Avenue north of downtown, across from a casino.

Police arrived in the area to find two victims in a convenience store and two more in the bar, authorities said. Three others went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police found 21 casings and several projectiles along the block.

Surveillance video showed several people around an SUV and a white sedan in the Rivers Casino Philadelphia parking lot across the avenue, authorities said. They left in a gray sedan.

Police said they later found two handguns in the SUV, and they said the white sedan had been reported stolen.

Critically wounded were three men, ages 42, 23 and 21, and an 18-year-old, police said. A 21-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were listed as stable.

There were no arrests as of Saturday, police said, despite earlier reports that someone was in custody.

A man who answered the phone at the bar declined to comment, saying he couldn’t give clear information because the shooting had happened outside the venue.

The shooting happened the same evening as two boys riding a dirt bike in a different neighbourhood of Philadelphia were hit by gunfire that killed one of them. A suspect is also being sought in that shooting, and police said they don’t believe the crimes are related.

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
’Stronger’ measures needed across Canada to suppress COVID-19 resurgence: Tam
Next story
UN commission urges equality for women in decision-making

Just Posted

A small amount of paint that could not be removed by church volunteers is what remains after this billboard at St. Luke’s Catholic Church was vandalized recently. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge church’s pro-life sign vandalized again

Billboard at St. Luke’s Parish was splattered with paint

The Peanuts cast from CapU Arbutus Studio. (Molly Lydon/Special to The News)
Theatre student from Maple Ridge brings Peppermint Patty to life

Timeless messages from Peanuts relayed in online production

Housing construction continues at a strong pace in spring 2021 and one local student has noticed the disruption it can cause to residents. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge student discovers some parts of development are annoying and some are good

Kanaka Creek student offers a child’s perspective on the noise and disruption of development

Tyler O’Neill made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)
Maple Ridge’s O’Neill a hot hitter this spring

Locking down Cardinals outfield spot in spring training

Maple Ridge has banned cycling on sidewalks. (THE NEWS/files)
Our View: Cycling needs big boost to reach its potential

$400 million for bike lanes in Canada is a good start

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

In a Friday, March 26, 2021 season opener game in Kamloops, against the Blazers, the Vancouver Giants fell 7-3. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop season opener to Blazers

After losing 7-3 to Kamloops, the Langley-based G-Men take on Kelowna this Sunday

Photo submitted by Laurie Sakebow.
Hundreds march in Saskatchewan in support of family searching for man last seen in Mission

Brandon Sakebow disappeared on March 21 after leaving Mission RCMP detachment, police say

Search and rescue members are combing an area of Walnut Grove Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Mounties overseeing search in north Langley park

At least a dozen searchers are combing in and around a Walnut Grove park this morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The earliest known drawing of Woodside Farm in the 1850s. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

Most Read