A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018 (The Canadian Press)

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

If you’re feeling lucky, it might be a good idea to buy a lottery ticket on Monday.

Lotto Max said their Tuesday draw is their largest single prize ever at a mind-boggling $70 million.

On top of the jackpot, Lotto Max said there will be an additional $25 Maxmillion prizes available for participants.

While Canadians had their first shot at the $70 million jackpot last Friday, no winner was announced and the draw amount moved over to Tuesday, Dec. 7th.

It wasn’t that long ago when a B.C. resident won big. Last October, a $20 million Lotto Max ticket was purchased in northwestern B.C.

Last August, a Richmond fisherman named Joseph Katalinic also won a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot prize.

To buy a Lotto Max ticket for the draw, you can purchase it at any lottery retailer or online until 7:30 PST on Monday.

