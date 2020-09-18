Nanaimo RCMP seek information related to an Aug. 20 incident at Nanaimo North Town Centre, where it is alleged a 70-year-old man was assaulted over a disability parking spot. (News Bulletin photo)

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

A senior was punched in the head in a dispute over a disability parking space, say police.

RCMP are asking for information regarding the assault, which allegedly occurred between 7:30-8 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Nanaimo North Town Centre in the parking lot near Lowe’s.

The 70-year-old victim told investigators he was parking his vehicle in the disability space because his spouse has physical disabilities, said the press release. Allegedly, a man approached him and punched him once in the head with enough force to knock his turban off. The suspect shouted at the man using profane language and ran away in the direction of Uplands Drive.

The victim was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t require treatment.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, standing 5-foot-7, with a slim build, dark hair, and was wearing a light-coloured shirt and pants.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said police do not believe the incident was racially motivated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2020-30474.

READ ALSO: One senior allegedly punches another in dispute over off-leash dog on Nanaimo trail

RCMP

