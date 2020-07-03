$75,000K will mean gifts for Maple Ridge man’s kids

Meneo Asperin had a rush of emotion when he thought he’d won $75 on BC/49

Maple Ridge’s Meneo Asperin won $75,000 on the BC49 lottery. (Special to The News)

Already knowing full well he’d won $75,000 in the lottery, Maple Ridge’s Meneo Asperin decided to play a prank on his daughter.

He asked her to scan the ticket on her phone, and loved watching her reaction when she realized it was a winner.

“As soon as the ticket showed a winner, she couldn’t believe it.”

Asperin admits he too was at a loss for words when he first realized he’d won a short time earlier.

“At first, I thought I had only won $75 and that made my day. I felt a rush of emotions. When I realized there was a comma, I had to do a double-take and realized I had won $75,000,” he shared.

He bought the BC/49 ticket at the Golden Ears Shell on Dewdney Trunk Road on June 9.

The following morning, he check his ticket on his phone and made the discovery, noting he usually play BC/49, as well as Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max with a set of numbers based on family birthdays and ages.

It’s not million dollar windfall, but Asperin is happy all the same, planning ot use his windfall to surprise his kids with a few gifts.

