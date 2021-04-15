Vancouver police say eight people were arrested Wednesday after anti-pipeline protesters blocked off both the entrances and exits to two buildings in the downtown core. (Instagram/Qtcatspictureclub)

8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Cst. Tania Visintin said demonstrators caused ‘a serious safety hazard’ downtown for hours Wednesday

Vancouver police say eight people were arrested Wednesday after anti-pipeline protesters blocked off both the entrances and exits to two buildings in the downtown core.

Cst. Tania Visintin said demonstrators caused a “serious safety hazard” when they “chained off” the buildings of Chubb and Liberty Mutual insurance offices.

The insurance companies – located at 250 Howe Street and 999 West Hastings Street – both carry out policies for the Trans Mountain expansion project.

“Work is being disrupted at these companies the same day as Liberty Mutual’s annual policyholder meeting, to draw attention to the irreparable harm that these companies are causing,” said a news release from the group.

Four protestors were reportedly tied up in those chains. 

“For several hours, officers and building managers asked them to leave,” Visintin, with the Vancouver Police Department, said.

Subsequently, adults ranging from 22 and 38 years old were arrested for mischief and obstruction. Police are now recommending charges.

They are expected to be released from custody Thursday (April 15).

Most Read