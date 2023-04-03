Vernon Fire Rescue Services currently has 24 auxiliary firefighters, six on active duty, 13 in training and five on temporary leave (City of Vernon).

Vernon Fire Rescue Services currently has 24 auxiliary firefighters, six on active duty, 13 in training and five on temporary leave (City of Vernon).

8 Vernon volunteer firefighters resign

City of Vernon has recently hired four new full-time firefighters

Eight of Vernon’s auxiliary firefighters (a part of the Vernon Volunteer Firefighter Association), have recently simultaneously resigned.

According to a firefighter that wishes to remain anonymous, the resignations came after “months of neglect, failed mediation and all-around disrespect to the members of the VVFA.”

City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier confirmed that Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) received notice of eight members wishing to resign, however, she stated that “the resignation of the VVFA members is in no way responsible for the chief’s recommendation to Council.”

The request to council was based on the VFRS’ Eight Year Strategic Plan, which recognized pressures on the service from increased call volume and the effects of the opioid crisis.

Council approved the hiring of four new firefighters on March 27, mere hours after receiving news of the resignations.

The new firefighters will be funded from unspent operating dollars from June 2023 to May 2024, at a cost of up to $460,000.

In June of 2024, the positions will become funded by taxation, with an increase of about $240,000 in the 2024 budget and an additional $260,000 in the 2025 budget.

VFRS currently has 24 auxiliary firefighters, with six on active duty, 13 in training and five on temporary leave. The service aims to employ a force of approximately 30 auxiliary firefighters, however, that number can fluctuate.

Poirer also explained that there have been many changes to the fire service industry over the last few years and that “we recognize that the changing role of auxiliary firefighters has left some feeling that the program no longer aligns with their needs.”

“Vernon Fire Rescue Services recognizes and appreciates the long service of the members who have resigned from their roles as auxiliary firefighters and thanks them sincerely for their service to the department and the community,” Poirier said.

According to Poirier, the resignations do not impact the department’s ability to provide service.

READ MORE: Four new firefighters to be added to Vernon crew

READ MORE: Vernon firefighters tackle balcony blaze

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Egyptian asylum seekers decry ‘Islamophobia’ by Canada’s border agency
Next story
B.C. unveils new ‘Homes for People’ plan with goal of 108K new houses, apartment units

Just Posted

Members of Canada’s technology sector say they’re worried the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank will have a chilling effect on investments in their sector. A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Arguments against optimism

Cohen Muc puts a backhand shot on net. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)
Ridge Meadows Flames lose Stonehouse Cup game seven in overtime

Kim Dumore, school board vice chair and STORM community action table executive, is hoping to get another Youth Safe House in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Advocates for new youth safe house in Maple Ridge send letter to MLAs

The cast of Theatre in the Country’s production of <em>Steel Magnolias</em> from left: Joyce Gillespie, Chandni Appadurai, Karen Street, Ashlyn O’Shea, Rhiannon McKechnie, and Hana Shiels. (Theatre in the Country/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents bring Steel Magnolias production to life

Pop-up banner image