The U.S. and Canadian flags fly atop the Peace Arch at Peace Arch Historical State Park on the border with Canada in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson

80% of British Columbians believe border with U.S. should remain closed: survey

A majority would also like also to see travellers arriving in Canada placed into mandatory quarantine

Three-quarters of Canadians think it’s too soon to reopen the U.S. border even as proponents of tourism and business are urging federal governments otherwise.

According to a new Research Co. poll that surveyed 1,000 adults from July 9 to 11, close to 80 per cent of British Columbians believe the border should remain closed to non-essential travel.

a majority of Canadians, 71 per cent, would even like to see travellers arriving in Canada placed into a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Although most surveyed are hesitant to see travel restrictions ease, they reported being largely satisfied with the way Ottawa has handled the COVID-19 crisis.

As hospitalizations and case numbers continue to trend downwards in provinces, government support has grown 10 per cent compared to a poll conducted in May.

More than half of those in B.C. (52 per cent), Alberta (53 per cent), Saskatchewan (62 per cent), Ontario (54 per cent) and Quebec (67 per cent) report being satisfied, along with a majority of those in Atlantic provinces.

Optimistically, seven in ten Canadians or 72 per cent believe the worst of the pandemic is over while 15 per cent believe it’s yet to come.

Most Canadians (77 per cent) still acknowledge that COVID-19 is a “very” or “moderately” serious problem in the country.

As such, 80 per cent of people think others should wear masks indoors, regardless of current provincial orders.


