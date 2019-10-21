(Black Press Media files)

80% of TransLink bus routes are slower today than five years ago: report

TransLink says delays are costing $75 million a year

The majority of bus routes around Metro Vancouver are slower today than they were five years ago, according to a study released by TransLink.

The report attributes the slowdown to “increased roadway congestion and lack of sufficient bus priority,” and says the delays reduce the public’s desire to take buses.

“The negative effect on customers is not only longer and less reliable journey times, but also longer waits and increased overcrowding due to bus bunching,” the report notes.

The report estimates that if 1,500 passengers are each delayed by just four minutes, it leads to an overall waste of 100 hours for riders.

The report outlines the top 20 worst bus corridors for passenger delay.

At the top of the list is Surrey’s King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue route, followed by Highway 99 through Richmond and Delta, East and West 41 Avenue in Vancouver, Broadway, Hastings, and Scott Roads and 72 Avenue.

TransLink said delays hurt its bottom line. It estimates that more than $75 million a year, or 700,000 service hours, is spent because of roadway delays.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates TransLink’s fleet, spends $2.5 to $5 million adjusting its workers’ schedules for increasing roadway congestions.

“This is equivalent to the cost of adding a new RapidBus line every 1-2 years,” the report notes.

TransLink said the responsibility for fixing the issue has to be shared with local and provincial governments and it recognizes that “prioritizing transit – like any mode – requires examining trade-offs between users of the roadway.”

The report outlines that stop locations, boarding policy and route design are under TransLink’s control but that additional bus lanes, bus-only signals and other infrastructure improvements are tasks for local and provincial governments.

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is expected to discuss the report on Thursday.

READ MORE: Conservatives alone on lack of TransLink funding pledge

READ MORE: TransLink to add more bus, SkyTrain service to ‘chronically overcrowded’ routes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton
Next story
Mounties nab suspected break-in bandit after Pitt Meadows incident

Just Posted

Mounties nab suspected break-in bandit after Pitt Meadows incident

A multi-jurisdictional investigation leads to the arrest of a Port Coquitlam man

Halloween Howl to kick off festivities in Maple Ridge

Norman Foote concert with Yennadon elementary choir

Angel highlights the benefits of volunteerism at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Yvonne and John McDonald are nine-year volunteers at the hospital

Celebrate the salmon’s return in Maple Ridge

Return of the Salmon put on by KEEPS

UNTRENDING: Preparing kids for a digital life

Entrepreneur, speaker, and columnist Vicki McLeod offers some insight into children and cyberspace

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

LETTER: Middle class better off with Trudeau’s child benefit boost

It’s a transfer, not a tax cut, but it helps families get ahead

VIDEO: Depth and scoring lacking for Vancouver Giants this season: Coach

G-Men defeated on home ice Sunday by Victoria – next up Everett on Friday

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Most Read