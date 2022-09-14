Burnaby RCMP have arrested a man suspected of sexual assault. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

86-year-old Burnaby man arrested for allegedly pinching young boy’s buttocks

Man has been released with conditions while police investigate

Burnaby RCMP have arrested an 86-year-old man who is suspected of sexually assaulted a young boy in a local mall food court.

Police say they received a number of tips from people after releasing a photo of the man on Sunday (Sept. 11).

He is alleged to have “grabbed and pinched a six-year-old boy’s buttocks” in the food court of the Metrotown mall on Sept. 9.

Within hours of releasing the photo, police say they were able to identify the 86-year-old and arrest him. He was released with numerous conditions while police continue their investigation. No charges have been laid.

