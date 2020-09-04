Lloyd Shewchuk, 86, was evicted from Royal Crescent Estates on Sept. 4, 2020, with nowhere else to go. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News).

86-year-old man evicted from Maple Ridge apartment, no place to go

Says family member with addiction problems was the cause

An 86-year-old man was evicted from his apartment in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon.

A uniformed bailiff and movers were on site at Royal Crescent Estates, packing out the chairs, lamps and boxes belonging to Lloyd Shewchuk. The octogenarian claims he has been evicted because of problems caused by a family member who is addicted to drugs had been staying with him.

“Apparently he scared some people in the building,” said Shewchuk. “He looks ‘sketchy,’ is the term that they used.”

Now Shewchuk, who has worked as a psychologist and still sees patients, faces an uncertain future.

“I don’t know where I will go. They’re piling my stuff out on the street.”

He wasn’t even sure where he would stay on Friday night. He has a compromised immune system, he said, and has had two bouts with cancer. The last, four years ago, left him with a colostomy bag.

“Where am I going to empty, on the street?” he asked, patting his belt line. He said it must be emptied every two hours.

A decade ago he had open heart surgery, he said.

Shewchuk said it is wrong to put anyone who is medically compromised out on the street in the times of COVID-19.

He said his family member is back in custody, and he should be able to keep his apartment.

Helping him load the truck was friend Jessica Wang.

“This is not fair,” she said. “He’s elderly, and he’s done nothing wrong.”

She noted his September rent has already been withdrawn from his account, and she will be advocating to ensure he gets it back.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

He had been at the Royal Crescent apartment for between five and six years, he said, and in May of 2018 management started to tell him he would have to leave if his family member continued to cause problems for other residents. The family member was jailed for two years, but when he got out, Shewchuk’s problems returned.

“Here we are, two years later…”

Anna Yu, manager of Royal Crescent Estates, located at 22577 Royal Cres., said it was a legal eviction, with a bailiff present.

Asked the reason for the eviction, and whether she had reservations about evicting an 86-year-old, she offered “no comment.”

Shewchuk has been looking for a place to stay, but has found the tight rental market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows impossible.

He rented a moving van for a few days to store his household items, and was waiting on people to help him load it. Where it will ultimately end up remains uncertain.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgerental marketSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Health investigating ‘cluster’ of Legionnaires’ disease in New Westminster
Next story
B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

86-year-old man evicted from Maple Ridge apartment, no place to go

Says family member with addiction problems was the cause

Maple Ridge a backdrop for latest Netflix romantic comedy

Filming of Love, Guaranteed was done – in part – along 224th Street last fall

SHARE: Haunting skies moved Port Haney walker to take pictures

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

COVID outbreak ends at Maple Ridge seniors care home

B.C.’s top doc confirmed Thursday that the case has been declared over

Online comments reflect parent worries about school reopening

Frustrated responses to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district’s online poll results

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

No charges for spouse of Delta police chief in hose incident: prosecution service

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has also launched an investigation into the Delta department’s policies

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Fraser Health investigating ‘cluster’ of Legionnaires’ disease in New Westminster

Legionnaires disease is caused by a bacterium called Legionella

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

VIDEO: New freeway interchange opens in Lower Mainland

Traffic is already flowing on a new $62-million highway connector in Langley

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Most Read