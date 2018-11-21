$90,000 pen from space created by B.C man

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

Mervin Mascarenhas debuted his Space pen at the Global Spirits Festival, Nov. 1. - Contributed

What makes a pen cost $89,900? When its components are pulled from space.

Mervin Mascarenhas, a luxury pen maker in Kelowna, has dreamed about making a pen that was out-of-this-world for the past two years.

His Space Pen, which is one of a kind, is comprised of pieces of meteorite brushed with moon dust and set with interstellar gemstones.

Mascarenhas, the creator of Mascarenhas Luxury Pens, started making pens out of wood as a hobby while he lived in Bermuda, but that small business quickly evolved into a lifelong vision.

It took Mascarenhas a few years to design the pen and source the materials, but the idea came from his connection to the natural world. He said it’s a part of a series of pens he’s creating that revolve around Mother Nature, but hasn’t yet released what the series will be.

“I wanted to work with Mother Nature’s material,” he said.

While living in Bermuda before he migrated to Canada in 2004, he said the ocean and the landscape of the country inspired him to create his pens.

“It’s paradise, indeed,” he said.

The Space Pen also has 18-carat gold metal and diamonds components. The meteorite materials were taken from the Gibeon Meteorite that fell to earth in Namibia in prehistoric times.

It debuted in Vancouver at the Global Spirits Festival, Nov. 1.

Every one of Mascarenhas’s pens is handcrafted in the workshop of his Kelowna home. If you can’t foot the bill for the Space Pen, there are also pens made from Bermuda cedar, wood recovered from a shipwreck in the Atlantic ocean, wood salvaged from the lost forest of Panama and deer antler.

The starting price for Mascarenhas’s pens is $125 and goes up to $3,500.

The Space pen is being featured in Iconic Concierge, a Vancouver luxury lifestyle magazine. Mascarenhas said his Space pen is for a luxury market, so he’s not worried about it selling.

Find out more by visiting http://www.mascarenhasluxurycreations.com.

