A memorial garden for victims and survivors of crime has been added to the front of White Rock RCMP’s detachment. (Sobia Moman photo)

A memorial garden for victims and survivors of crime has been added to the front of White Rock RCMP’s detachment. (Sobia Moman photo)

’A gesture so important’: Memorial garden at RCMP detachment honours victims of crime

Plaque unveiled by White Rock RCMP; family members, survivor share their stories

Sarah Young lost her mother and step-father in an instant.

They were shot to death April 15, 2019, hours after Young had texted her mom, as she usually did.

“My whole life changed forever in one moment with one unforgettable phone call,” she said.

Now a new Victims of Crime Memorial Garden outside of the White Rock RCMP detachment is being described as “a gesture that is so important to the survivors of crime.”

It was a somber atmosphere Monday (May 15) as the memorial garden honouring both survivors of crime and those lost to criminal acts was unveiled.

Sarah Young talks about her mother and step-father who were murdered, taking away her best friends forever. (Sobia Moman photo)

Sarah Young talks about her mother and step-father who were murdered, taking away her best friends forever. (Sobia Moman photo)

Gathered was community members, two family members of victims and a survivor sharing their stories.

“This dedication plaque… is a gesture that is so important to the survivors of crime as it bears witness to their pain and loss and honours their loved ones,” said Young, adding her children will never have their grandparents at graduation ceremonies, birthday parties or any other milestones.

Markita Kaulius shared the story of her daughter’s death, caused by an impaired driver. (Sobia Moman photo)

Markita Kaulius shared the story of her daughter’s death, caused by an impaired driver. (Sobia Moman photo)

Markita Kaulius’ daughter Kassandra, 22, an athlete and student who wanted to become a teacher, was driving home one night around 10 p.m. after her softball game, as she had done many times before. She was waiting in a left-turn lane for her chance to go.

“Her softball coach was in the car beside her and as the light turned green, he waved goodbye and proceeded through the intersection,” Kaulius said.

Once the light had turned from green to yellow and yellow to red, there were no more cars within a reasonable distance and so, Kaulius’ daughter turned left through the intersection. At the same moment, a van came speeding down the road towards her and struck her car at 103 km/h.

The impact sent the car she was in flying down the street, Kaulius said.

“The driver got out of the van, walked up to my daughter dying, and then took off running to flee the scene of the collision,” the mother added.

“When she left home that night, little did she know that she would never come home again.”

Monica Taillefer shared details about her experience in an abusive relationship ,which she gathered the strength to leave. (Sobia Moman photo)

Monica Taillefer shared details about her experience in an abusive relationship ,which she gathered the strength to leave. (Sobia Moman photo)

Monica Taillefer is a survivor.

“My story is one of resilience, but it’s also a story of the devastation that domestic violence can bring to a family,” Taillefer said at the ceremony.

“My abuser named some of his violent outbursts a ‘Frankenstein.’ A term that was meant to discount and minimize what is more commonly known as strangulation.”

Taillefer went on to describe how being in an abusive relationship led her to lose everything, including her own sense of self. The physical abuse also left her with a brain injury that affected her ability to read, write, drive and even walk.

“The sad truth is my story is not unique,” Taillefer said, emphasizing how she was able to overcome “emotional and physical set-backs” but not everyone does.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimewhite rock

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young B.C. podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children
Next story
Easing winds aid wildfire fight, after ‘controlled chaos’ in Fort St. John, B.C.

Just Posted

The Alouette River Management Society is running the new Eco-Career Academy for local high school students from July 3 to 7. (ARMS/Special to The News)
New program pairs Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students with environmental professionals

Owen Fernandes, 17, is a Maple Ridge Secondary student who made the Canada Baseball Junior National Team for the Dominican Republic training camp. (Canada Baseball/Special to The News)
Canada Baseball Junior National Team calls on Maple Ridge athlete for training camp

CEED Centre Farm Market sources local fruits and vegetables and part of the profits goes towards their free community programs. (Special to The News)
Live entertainment, café new at CEED Centre Farm Market in Maple Ridge

Things have changed since this aerial photo of Fort Langley was taken in the 1950s. (Langley Centennial Museum collection)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Time for the revenge of Gen-X and the Millennials?