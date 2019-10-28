Graffiti on the skate park surface reads “Carson” and “RIP.” (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A Halloween memorial for Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

A row of carved Halloween pumpkins has been set up in a skateboard park at Langley’s Walnut Grove Community Park in memory of Carson Crimeni, the teen who died after he was found unconscious near there.

Surrounded by tea light candles, the array of 19 pumpkins included one with the initials “C.C.” and a heart.

They were arranged just above some graffiti on the skate park concrete surface that read “Carson” and “RIP”

Carson’s grandfather, Darrel Crimeni, called it a “perfect” tribute.

“It warms my heart to see it,” Darrel told the Langley Advance Times.

“Carson loved Halloween. He would wear the scariest costumes.”

He didn’t know who was responsible for the memorial, but said a friend told him they saw “six or eight” people working on it just before the weekend.

It is the second memorial to go up at the park.

After Carson’s death was reported, hundreds of bouquets of flowers lined the rim of the skate park, along with stuffed animals, tea light candles, cards, and messages of support written in chalk on the concrete.

It remained up until September, when it was taken down with the family’s consent.

A Langley dad who organized a campaign to have the park renamed in memory of Carson said the new tribute is more evidence of support for a memorial.

“I think the community really feels strongly,” commented Geoff McNeill, who has presented a petition to Langley Township council.

“I don’t think this is going away,” McNeill added.

READ MORE: Memorial to Carson Crimeni to stay in place through to September

Carson was found in severe medical distress on Aug. 7 by police who tried to revive him while waiting for paramedics to arrive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Video clips posted to social media show the Langley teen barely able to stand or speak while people can be heard laughing.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in Langley park

READ MORE: Carson: A Langley teen’s death on social media

READ MORE: Social media posts about Carson Crimeni could hamper investigation, police warn

His father Aron said he has been told an autopsy found no injuries or health problems that would account for the 14-year-old Langley teen’s death.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking into police actions on the night of Carson’s death, after the first police officers to respond to a 911 call, sparked by social media posts failed to find the boy.

He was found about an hour and a half to two hours later after a second call.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A row of Halloween pumpkins in the skateboard park at Walnut Grove Community Park in memory of Carson Crimeni. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series
Next story
B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

Just Posted

Letter: Questions about global warming

Maple Ridge resident wants better explanations of science

Letter: Make eco contributions tax deductible

Don’t penalize people for going green

Maple Ridge seniors learning the ins and outs of transit

TransLink hosted Transit Training for Seniors

Maple Ridge celebrates Halloween with fantastical fireworks

Thousands attend Celebrate the Night in Memorial Peace Park

Poppy campaign launched in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps were out tagging on Sunday

VIDEO: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player to get spinal surgery in Thailand

Straschnitzki hopes that an epidural stimulator implanted in his spine will help improve his daily life

Driver gets $483 fine, luxury SUV impounded for going 130km/hr on Vancouver bridge

Vancouver police tweeted out a phone showing a Mercedes SUV being impounded

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

A Halloween memorial for Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

VIDEO: Last-place Cougars defeat Vancouver Giants

It was the Giants’ fourth loss in the past five games

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

Most Read