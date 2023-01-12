Garibaldi Secondary School students will be performing music, theatre, and several other types of productions at the Jan. 26 Arts Night event. (Special to The News)

A little bit of everything, all of the time at Maple Ridge school’s Arts Night

Garibaldi Secondary hosts interdisciplinary arts event on Jan. 26

Garibaldi Secondary School is hosting a night filled with a bit of everything as it tries to raise funds for its student programs.

The Arts Night will feature students demonstrating various interdisciplinary arts, including culinary, visual arts, music, and theatre.

The event is admission by donation, with staff and volunteers ready to accept payment at the school’s main entrance.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP by emailing Garibaldi Secondary’s administrative coordinator Jacqueline Montgomery at jacqueline_montgomery@sd42.ca.

Arts Night will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

