TransLink has advised a mudslide has affected train service from Maple Ridge to Mission. (The News files)

TransLink has advised a mudslide has affected train service from Maple Ridge to Mission. (The News files)

Mudslide halts West Coast Express service from Maple Ridge to Mission

Bus service available for those travelling east of Maple Meadows

A mudslide in Maple Ridge has disrupted West Coast Express train service.

At around 6 p.m. first responders were called to a landslide at the south end of Fir Street off River Road.

The slide has covered the tracks and trains are unable to travel any farther east of Maple Meadows train station, TransLink has advised.

TransLink has cancelled West Coast Express trains four and five from Waterfront Station in Vancouver and passengers are being advised to take SkyTrain to Coquitlam Centre instead where they will be able to catch a bus bridge to Mission.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge prepares for potential flooding

READ MORE: B.C.’s year of extreme weather ‘consistent’ with climate change, meteorologist says

For West Coast Express train three, a bus bridge is also available from Port Coquitlam to Mission.

“We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience,” said TransLink.

Updates will be provided, if necessary, on Twitter, @TransLink.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

landslidemaple ridge

Previous story
Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for missing 12-year-old

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey U18 C1 team captain Grayesen Balatti, presenting a certificate of donation to the Abbotsford U18C3 Coach and Captain on their home ice. (Nolan Balatti/Special to The News)
Rustlers donate team funds to Abbotsford Disaster Relief fund

TransLink has advised a mudslide has affected train service from Maple Ridge to Mission. (The News files)
Mudslide halts West Coast Express service from Maple Ridge to Mission

Ridge Meadows RCMP need help finding Ashley Figon. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP looking for missing 12-year-old

Volunteers filling sand bags for flood protection in Maple Ridge Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge prepares for potential flooding