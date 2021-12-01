Mudslide halts West Coast Express service from Maple Ridge to Mission

Bus service available for those travelling east of Maple Meadows

TransLink has advised a mudslide has affected train service from Maple Ridge to Mission. (The News files)

A mudslide in Maple Ridge has disrupted West Coast Express train service.

At around 6 p.m. first responders were called to a landslide at the south end of Fir Street off River Road.

The slide has covered the tracks and trains are unable to travel any farther east of Maple Meadows train station, TransLink has advised.

TransLink has cancelled West Coast Express trains four and five from Waterfront Station in Vancouver and passengers are being advised to take SkyTrain to Coquitlam Centre instead where they will be able to catch a bus bridge to Mission.

For West Coast Express train three, a bus bridge is also available from Port Coquitlam to Mission.

“We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience,” said TransLink.

Updates will be provided, if necessary, on Twitter, @TransLink.

