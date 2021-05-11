Vehicles came to a stop at 119 Avenue and 227 Street. (The News files)

A spat between brothers led to road rage in Maple Ridge

Both men facing multiple charges

A fight between brothers led to a road rage incident in Maple Ridge Monday afternoon.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm they received numerous reports at around 1:15 p.m. of a grey Dodge pickup truck and a blue Dodge Durango being driven dangerously and at high rates of speed while intentionally ramming their vehicles into each other.

Reports to police indicated the altercation began at the parking lot in front of Walmart on 224 Street. The vehicles then travelled north on 224 Street, before turning east along Dewdney Trunk Road.

RCMP note the vehicles finally came to a stop at the intersection of 227 Street and 119 Avenue, when two men jumped from the vehicles and began physically fighting on the street.

The men crashed in to multiple other vehicles, not associated with the incident.

Both men were arrested at the scene, and police say they are facing multiple charges.

Police are also saying that this event is not related to recent gang activity.

There were not injuries.

“This type of behavior was completely dangerous and reckless. These two people were so engrossed in whatever their drama was that they weren’t thinking about any other person other than themselves,” said Const. Julie Klaussner, thanking the public for the reports and updates that helped police “shut down” the incident quickly.

“Thankfully no-one was seriously injured in this reckless event.”

