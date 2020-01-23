Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

Harsh winter conditions and icy waters have created many complications for boats floating on the Okanagan over the past week.

On Jan. 14, frigid temperatures and windy conditions in the south Okanagan caused a boat to freeze in the water near the Summerland Beach RV Park, north of the Trout Creek neighbourhood.

Members of the Summerland RCMP detachment and the Penticton RCMP detachment did not receive a call about the boat, said Cst. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP detachment.

Local resident and avid paddleboarder Denise Egan said the boat is not a new sight and explained that she has seen it parked there over the years. However, the boat, which she believed was grounded, was in quite a bad spot.

“The first thought I had was that this boat needs to come off the water,” she said. “Because if there’s gas or anything in it, we don’t want that leaking into the lake.”

Read the full story here.

READ MORE: B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

On Jan. 20, just six days after the boat in Summerland was found frozen in place, another boat was found stranded in the icy waters of Okanagan Lake.

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of the other vessel that found its way to a lakeshore retaining wall near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive.

Investigators have been unsuccessful in locating the icy white sailboat’s owner and have not found any related lost or stolen property reports. To claim the boat, the owner will have to provide proof of ownership, a serial number and details surrounding the boat’s disappearance.

Read the full story here.

READ MORE: North Okanagan crews respond to warmer weather and snow melt

Then, two days later on Jan. 22, marine rescue crews responded to Manhattan Point in Kelowna around 3:15 p.m. after reports of a sinking speedboat.

The boat seemed to be mostly submerged and still tied to a buoy. Nobody was on board.

Read the full story here.

The three stranded boats have caused Okanagan residents to ask the question, whose boats are these boats?

If you know whose boats these are or have any information on the owners please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland
Next story
Living near major roads linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC study

Just Posted

Possibility of flooding after heavy rains predicted for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Rain supposed to ease in the afternoon

BC Summer Games organizers to hold big volunteer drive Saturday

Save On Foods locations across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have info booths

Condo project takes a step after a year’s delay

Maple Ridge wanted to wait until transit study done

Road repairs winding down on Maple Ridge road

New storm sewer connection installed

UPDATED: Union claims Maple Ridge wants to contract out operation of new Albion Community Centre

Emails obtained by FOI show discussions with YMCA.

VIDEO: Driver tries to cross Port Mann Bridge with only three working wheels

Wheel appears to not be moving at all

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

VIDEO: Man attacked with pipe in apparent SkyTrain fare gate dispute

Transit police looking for suspect after Jan. 14 attack at Main Street-Science World Station

B.C. youth sentenced for selling fatal dose of MDMA to girl, 13

Sale was made at a New Westminster SkyTrain station in 2017

Most Read