Abbotsford artist Julia Martens works with a number of different mediums and is looking to grow her art career. (Mitchell Cook photo)

Abbotsford artist Julia Martens works with a number of different mediums and is looking to grow her art career. (Mitchell Cook photo)

Abbotsford artist using unique abilities to create art

MEI grad Julia Martens, who has a form of synesthesia, aiming to grow art career

She may not be faster than a speeding bullet like Superman or have arachnid powers like Spiderman, but Abbotsford artist Julia Martens has a unique ability of her own.

Martens, a 2019 MEI grad, has a form of synesthesia, a sensory and neurological phenomenon in which information meant to stimulate one of your senses simulates several of your senses.

Since a young age, Martens has seen all letters, words and numbers as colours.

“The first time I noticed this I was probably eight or nine and I was with some friends waiting to be picked up and for some reason I just knew that all of their names were a certain shade of a colour,” she said. “And so everyone was coming up to me and asking me what colour is my name and I’d tell them. But anytime anyone talks I see colours and I remember for example that person has a blue name.”

RELATED: VIDEO: Abbotsford students say thanks through the arts

Martens said she only recently learned about synesthesia and when she heard about other people’s experiences with the phenomenon it’s what she believes she has.

“There’s another artist in Ireland and he has synesthesia where he sees sounds as colours,” she said. “I learned about him about four years ago and that’s when I finally realized – oh this is an actual thing and I’m not crazy.”

She explained her connection with colours is probably what got her so passionate about art in the first place. Martens excelled in private art courses and art classes at school growing up. At MEI she received several top art students award, and was so advanced with her skills that she also tutored younger students in the subject.

In high school Martens did a lot of work using graphite drawing techniques, filling up many sketchbooks with her creations. She also had a number of her classmates design tattoo’s or create artwork for them. Martens went on to receive commissions for paintings and other art projects from friends and family.

After graduation she put together a website – juliamartens.ca – and began offering commissions and putting up some of her work for sale. Many of her recent collections now include large-scale murals, smaller paintings, and sketches. Martens works with many different mediums, including oil paints, watercolours, inks, and graphite.

In recent years she has collaborated with Abbotsford’s Kariton Art Gallery, the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival, the Langley Arts Council and the Tedx and Abbotsford Art Council’s exhibition. She has also been featured inside the Memento Mori Studio Tattoo and Piercing Shop in Abbotsford.

Martens was scheduled to travel to Europe in 2020, but like the rest of the world, the COVID-19 pandemic squashed her plans. However, the world shutting down allowed her to focus more on her art and what she wants to do with it in the coming years.

“It actually gave me a lot of time to actually figure out what I wanted to do with this art career,” she said, noting she had worked at a local dress shop prior to the pandemic. “And I got to dedicate a lot of time and hours into it. Before I was working all day and come home and only have a few hours to work on it. I’ve created more than I’ve ever created and it’s really exciting.”

She said she hopes to continue building her art career and find more exposure for her art.

“I’m really, really trying to make this my full-time career,” she said.

For more information on Martens, visit juliamartens.ca or view her Instagram page @juliafmartens.

abbotsfordArtartist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

MEI grad Julia Martens is a skilled local artist who uses her synesthesia to create art. (Mitchell Cook photo)

MEI grad Julia Martens is a skilled local artist who uses her synesthesia to create art. (Mitchell Cook photo)

Inside the studio of Abbotsford artist Julia Martens, who creates art in many different mediums.

Inside the studio of Abbotsford artist Julia Martens, who creates art in many different mediums.

Previous story
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person
Next story
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Just Posted

Kathy McMeeking shared this picture of moss-covered tree found around the Gold Creek campsite in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Forest comes to life with promise of spring

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Paintball is not about violence, it’s a sport that’s fun

Local reader takes offence to views on a proposed new business in Maple Ridge

Recent stories of encounters with cougars are not surprise to a local letter writer. (File photo)
LETTER: Longtime resident not surprised at Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge cougar sightings

Local man used to have to shoo away wildlife in Golden Ears Park five decades ago

Elena Tkatchouk shared this picture taken recently along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility captured alongside the river in Pitt Meadows

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Wicked Tattoo and Piercing Inc. will be closing along Lougheed Highway on March 20. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Needles, drugs and feces reasons for another downtown Maple Ridge business closure

Vanessa Welti’s Wicked Tattoo and Piercing Inc. will be moving to a private studio

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Abbotsford artist Julia Martens works with a number of different mediums and is looking to grow her art career. (Mitchell Cook photo)
Abbotsford artist using unique abilities to create art

MEI grad Julia Martens, who has a form of synesthesia, aiming to grow art career

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Vancouver Island

Neill Wakefield is taking a break from business, and considering changing his line of work.

Canadian currency. (File photo)
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash

Province uses cards more than Ontario or Quebec, but is also home to Canada’s most cash-friendly city

Harken Coffee. (Harken Coffee/Facebook)
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Harken Coffee responding to concerns raised by a woman who was followed by strange man

Most Read