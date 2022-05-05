A 24-year-old driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on May 2 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

A 24-year-old driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on May 2 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Abbotsford driver has car impounded for going almost 90 km/h over speed limit

Driver was clocked at 138 km/h while passing another vehicle in 50 km/h zone

A 24-year-old man had his vehicle impounded for seven days and received a $483 fine after driving 88 km/h over the speed limit in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police media officer Const. Paul Walker said the incident occurred at 10:42 a.m. on Monday (May 2), when patrol officers were doing speed enforcement on King Road east of Columbia Street.

Walker said the driver of the black Infiniti was spotted passing another vehicle, and was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

ALSO SEE: Two Abbotsford drivers have cars impounded for going 60 k/h over speed limit

He said the driver’s reason for speeding was that he was late for work.

“Driving a vehicle on our roadways at speeds nearly triple the speed limit is completely unacceptable. This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and puts people’s lives at risk,” Walker said.

He said front-line officers conduct speed enforcement both in uniform and in plainclothes.

“Road safety is important to us and we will continue to make this a priority within our city.”


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Policespeed limits

Previous story
Edmonton police lay charges after six recent attacks on people of colour
Next story
Pitt Meadows council gives final approval to 5.3 per cent property tax increase

Just Posted

Daniel Paczolay made 30 bracelets out of mini elastic bands to give as a thank you for larger donations. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge student raises thousands for children living in Ukraine

Pigeons looking for a meal in Memorial Peace Park. (Neil Corbett/The News) Pigeons looking for a meal in Memorial Peace Park. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge city hall begins new parks and rec planning process

Citizen of the Year Lifetime Achievement winners Matt DeBruyn, center, and Sandi Temple, right, are presented with their awards by Maple Ridge Community Foundation executive director Monica Hampu. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Citizens of the Year celebrated

Pitt Meadows council has given final approval to a tax rate bylaw with an increase of 5.3 per cent. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Pitt Meadows council gives final approval to 5.3 per cent property tax increase