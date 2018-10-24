Abbotsford Fire Fighters free child’s foot, return later with new bike

A four-year-old Abbotsford boy will never forget the day he got his new bike, which came about thanks to the Abbotsford Fire Fighters Association.

Crews were dispatched on Monday afternoon to a call that young Easton Ayriss, four, had his foot stuck in his bike.

Firefighter Adam Iwama explained that situation he and his crew faced upon arrival.

“We found his foot stuck between the pedal crank and the rear fork of the bike, ” he stated in an email. “We determined that the quickest and safest way to free his foot would be to use our spreaders a.k.a. the “Jaws of Life,” which we normally use during auto extrication situations. We pinched the back forks together, thereby creating a larger space between them and the arm of the pedal. After doing this we were able to free his foot. Although his foot was fine, his bike was damaged well beyond repair.”

Iwama said he and his co-workers decided Easton shouldn’t be without his wheels. Using funds from the charitable society, they purchased a brand new bike for the youngster from Canadian Tire.

“All four of us on the truck that day are fathers and knew that in order to really make things right we needed to make sure Easton had a new set of wheels,” he said. “When we showed up with his new bike, the smile on his face was priceless. We were all in agreeance that calls like that are what remind us of what a privilege this job really is. That was our last call of the day and a great way to end the shift.”