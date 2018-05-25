Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Henry Kang, 50, charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

  • May. 25, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • News

An Abbotsford teacher has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Henry Kang, 50, is an Abbotsford resident and teacher at Robert Bateman and W. J. Mouat secondary schools.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said police began their investigation in January of this year after receiving an allegation of sexual assault involving Kang.

Thomas said specific details are not being released, as the two alleged victims were youths at the time of the incidents.

She said other potential victims are encouraged to contact the APD as soon as possible.

Kang’s next court date is scheduled sometime in June.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Just Posted

Young mother and business owner running for Pitt Meadows council

Ariane Jaschke said new perspectives needed

Looking Back: The year Pitt Meadows Day was cancelled

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the 1948 late May Fraser Valley flood.

New emphasis on player development

Dave Lige is RMMHA executive director

Letter: Past time to fully restore cursive writing

Editor, The News: Re: Citizen’s Ink: Despite technology, cursive writing remains essential.… Continue reading

Ministry changes shelter offer to Maple Ridge

Proposes separating shelter and supportive housing and maybe relocation

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

Henry Kang, 50, charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Province has been missing in action on flood protection, experts say

Political will to improve dikes lacking, says B.C.’s former flood safety chief

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

5 to start your day

The latest on mobility pricing, thieves target a farmer’s market, and more

Most Read