The Abbotsford International Airport saw a passenger volume of 992,712 for 2022. (File photo)

The Abbotsford International Airport saw a passenger volume of 992,712 for 2022. (File photo)

Abbotsford International Airport nearly cracks 1-million passenger mark for 2022

YXX sees passenger volume reach 992,712 for 2022, this year expected to be busiest ever

The Abbotsford International Airport’s passenger volume returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, with 992,712 passengers flowing through YXX last year, according to general manager Parm Sidhu.

The 2022 numbers are the second-highest amount ever for the airport, only trailing 2019, when there were 1,008,176 passengers.

Sidhu said August 2022 was the busiest month ever for YXX, with 109,654 passengers using the airport.

October was another busy month with 102,057 passengers – the busiest October on record for YXX.

September also nearly reached the 100,000-passenger mark, with 98,881 touching down.

January and February were the lowest totals, with 42,712 and 46,874 respectively. COVID-19 travel restrictions and other obstacles brought that number down, Sidhu said. He said there was also a reluctance to travel due to worries about the pandemic.

Sidhu said the restrictions greatly impacted the first quarter of 2022 and he believes, without those in place, 2022 would have surpassed 2019. He said pent-up interest in travelling also helped the big increases later in the year.

“Had those restrictions not been in place, it probably would have been our best year,” he said, noting that, even with the restrictions, 2022 was only about 18,000 below 2019. “2022 will be remembered as a year of pent-up travel demand. Canadians love to travel and our airline partners here make travel affordable and accessible.”

Both 2020 (315,578) and 2021 (511,391) saw big drops in passenger volume due to the pandemic.

Sidhu said he is forecasting 2023 to set a new record in passenger volume and that this summer will also see large numbers in volume.

RELATED: Abbotsford International Airport breaks half-million passenger mark for 2021

abbotsfordAirportaviationBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MPs vote unanimously to have Canada resettle 10,000 displaced Uyghur people
Next story
1,000 eligible doctors have signed up for B.C.’s new payment model, which starts today: Dix

Just Posted

Katherine St. Amand (middle) raced at the 2022 Special Olympics BC Alpine Skiing Regional Qualifier and earned a spot at the 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games in Kamloops. (Special Olympics BC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athletes head to 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games

A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)
LETTER: Stop investing in oil and gas, Maple Ridge resident urges

Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring with two goals and two assists. (The New files)
Maple Ridge Junior Bs win and lose in weekend action

Jesse Ochitwa paints at the Friends in Need Food Bank. He is with KSR Ltd., and contracted by RainCity Industrial to help repair damage from the recent break-in. (Evan Seal/Special to The News)
Companies step up to help Maple Ridge food bank after break-in