Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)

Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Charges are pending against Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy

An Abbotsford masseur has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt. Judy Bird said it’s alleged that Reinhard “Bud” Loewen, 56, of Bud’s Massage Therapy – located in the 35400 block of Munroe Avenue – sexually assaulted the women while providing massage treatments.

Bird said Loewen has been arrested and released on conditions, with charges being approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Sgt. Adam Kalver said major crime detectives believe there might be witnesses with information about Loewen’s activities that could assist in the prosecution.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have this information. Abbotsford Police will provide resources and support as needed,” he said.

According to an online listing from three years ago, Loewen is certified through “Brandon Raynor’s School of Natural Therapies.”

“Been told regularly that people are happy with the results, as I grow my client base. People say they feel safe and comfortable – this comment from ladies,” the listing states.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225. For information about the prosecution, contact B.C. Prosecution Service at 250-387-5169.

ALSO READ: Suspect wanted in sexual assault on bus in Abbotsford

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge X-ray tech convicted of sexual assault dating back 30 years


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Policesexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge man who lobbied for more ambulances passed away
Next story
Tabor Home in Abbotsford records 24 COVID deaths

Just Posted

Matt Kelso, a well known local musician, campaigned for more ambulance service in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man who lobbied for more ambulances passed away

Matt Kelso lost his battle with brain cancer

Jonny is one of the ponies visitors can take a picture with at Harlequin Stables. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge stable holds holiday meet-n-greet with rescued ponies

Harlequin Stables has saved 12 animals since COVID-19 pandemic began

Pitt Meadows council in budget deliberations online.
Pitt Meadows council budgets 3.77 per cent tax increase for 2021

New spends include Four firefighter and new communications system for fire department

Maple Ridge council has chosen a concept for development of the Yennadon Lands.
Maple Ridge council chooses a plan for Yennadon Lands

25 hectare site will be developed as employment lands

A sedan and pickup were involved in an accident that sent one to hospital just south of Lougheed Highway on 228 Street. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
One in cardiac arrest after crash in Maple Ridge

Emergency services still on scene

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Charges are pending against Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Elizabeth Melnick at Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford wildlife centre joins laundry list of groups suffering financially due to pandemic

Centre desperately in need of new outbuildings to house and care for small creatures

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Most Read